Curiosity Rover Takes Selfie On The Surface Of Mars

/ 2 hours ago

Mars Curiosity Rover Takes Amazing Selfie In The Middle Of A Storm

The exploration of the surface of Mars is a difficult process. Not only is there the terrain to work around, but there’s also the exceptionally harsh climate. That doesn’t, however, mean that our rovers on the surface can’t take a little time out of the schedule for a bit of photography.

As can be seen in the below image, the Curiosity Rover has sent back to Earth an amazing selfie. The picture was taken during quite a significant storm which is currently affecting the surface.

The picture shows an incredible image from the surface as the Curiosity continues its travels. There, however, may have been a casualty of the recent bad weather. A report via CNET is suggesting that another separate rover, Opportunity, is currently off-line due to the weather. After 15 years exploring the surface, it is hoped that when the storm passes, it will continue to work again.

mars rover curiosity

Hang on a minute…

Ok, so the more eagle-eyed amongst you will probably be curious as to how it was able to take a picture of itself. Firstly, no, it didn’t have a selfie stick. Well, not really. In fairness, it was a question I had when I initially saw the picture.

Rather than an individual single shot picture, this has actually been taken using a composite shot. The rover has a camera on an arm which, similar to how a camera will compose a panoramic shot, it taking images all around the rover, then putting them together. Hence, why you never see the selfie stick in the photograph.

If you’re still a little unclear, the video below should help you understand. This is, however, amazing stuff from the surface of Mars. All I can say is NASA, keep it coming!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

Topics: , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!
eTeknix FacebookeTeknix TwittereTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!


Optimized with PageSpeed Ninja