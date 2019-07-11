Custom AMD Navi GPUs May Not Arrive Until September

With the launch of the AMD Radeon RX 5700 (and XT) graphics cards, we’ve seen a very solid mid-tier release that gives Nvidia’s 20XX GPUs a solid run for its money. We do, however, expect to see much better when custom AIB models start arriving. Good enough to beat the Nvidia 2070 and maybe the Super? Only time will tell.

In a report via TechPowerUp, however, reports are suggesting that despite market expectations that models will start releasing next month, nothing may actually arrive until September.

AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT Graphics Cards

In the report, ASUS has confirmed that while they are developing their own custom models, they will not arrive until much later than many were expecting.

“Our initial Navi offerings will use AMD’s reference cooler design and clock speeds, but we’ll be tweaking, tuning, and powering up these new Radeons with coolers of our own design soon. Stay tuned for more details in September.”

With ASUS being one of the biggest graphics card manufacturers, while it’s not impossible that other manufacturers may not release their own models next month, it may also indicate that, as a whole, the market needs a little longer to put the fine touches on their own variants.

What Do We Think?

As we noted earlier, while the reference AMD 5700 models are still very solid graphics cards, we’re more than certain that in the hands of AIB partners there’s a lot more potential ‘under the hood’.

Perhaps manufacturers are rethinking their plans following the release of the Nvidia ‘Super’ range, but that doesn’t seem likely. Either way, in terms of ASUS, the short version is don’t expect any of their own custom AMD cards for at least 2 months.

What do you think? Why is there this apparent delay? – Let us know in the comments!