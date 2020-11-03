Custom PS5 Faceplates in Doubt as Sony Makes Legal Threats

It’s been well known for quite some time now that one of the key customization features of the PS5 will allow users to buy (and specifically replace) the side panels of the console. As such, while this clearly opens up a plethora of potentially amazing looking systems, it seems that Sony is more than a little keen to make sure that no other company can try and sneak a slice of this pie!

How do we know this? Well, in a report via OC3D, one such firm has already confirmed that they’ve had to cancel all PS5 faceplate pre-orders following legal threats from Sony!

Sony Issues PS5 Faceplate Legal Threats!

Following the announcement, PlateStation/CustomiseMyPlates (who recently changed their name) confirmed that they have had to cancel all custom PS5 case designs after they were contacted by Sony who said: “it was their opinion, Sony’s intellectual property extended to the faceplates” and that the company “would end up in court” if they did begin shipping orders.

Despite this being just one particular company, however, it seems almost certain that Sony will also expand this legal ire to anyone else (they notice) who dares attempt to retail custom PS5 faceplates.

What Does This Mean?

Well, in a nutshell, this threat of legal action makes it undoubtedly clear that if there are going to be any official custom PS5 faceplate designs, then they are either going to have to be manufactured directly by Sony or, at the very least, produced with their license. Will this stop them being available though? Well, of course not. Restricting this practice in countries such as China (where ripping things off is a daily practice) will undoubtedly see many designs hitting the e-tail market on or shortly after the consoles release.

In terms of officially approved products though, well, don’t expect to see many at your local retailer. Well, not unless the packaging carries that Sony stamp at least!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!