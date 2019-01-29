Custom Radeon VII Cards May Release Sooner Than Expected

AMD Radeon VII

With the upcoming release of the AMD Radeon VII graphics card, it was revealed earlier this month that there may be something of a supply issue on launch. Specifically, that only AMD reference models would be available on launch.

Despite assurances from AMD that their supply will meet demand, there has, of course, been more than a little eye-brow raising at the lack of custom 3rd-party designs.

In a report via PCGamesN, however, there may be some good news on the horizon.

Powercolor To The Rescue

When it comes to custom AMD graphics card manufacturers, Powercolor is undoubtedly one of the first names that I would roll off. As such, it’s hardly surprising to hear that they prepping a release in the very near future.

When Will They Be Out?

Well, the bad news is that the rumour does seem to confirm that it will not be ready quick enough to hit the release date. Which is, incidentally, on February 7th. It does, however, seem that Powercolor will be among the first, if not the first, to get their custom design out. Better still, it might be sooner than we have been led to believe.

Although a date isn’t yet speculated for this, indications suggest it is in the very near future. By the end of February? It’s possible, but at this point, it’s hard to know for sure.

What do you think? Are you interested in a Radeon VII graphics card? Are you going reference or waiting to see what you’re custom options are? – Let us know in the comments!