Getting GTA 6 running on PC without waiting for Rockstar has become the latest goal for the modding community. Cyberleek has fulfilled its threat by releasing the missing 57MB main executable file (.exe) for the leaked Xbox development build. This follows its previous release of a massive 209GB torrent containing RAGE engine assets and Xbox build files.

Cyberleek described the release as an “early Christmas gift” and a protest against digital subscription models and expensive editions, including $20 “Ultimate Editions”. The group had previously linked the release to its cryptocurrency reaching a $15 million market value, but eventually made the file available on November 23 as promised.

Project Leonida Is Already Working on Bringing GTA 6 to PC, but It Will Take Time

The Xbox build was chosen because modern Xbox games use technology closely related to Windows, making it easier to bring them to PC. Projects such as Leonida are now working to recompile the game so it can run natively on PC.

Developers are already using AI coding tools such as Anthropic’s Claude to read the files and understand the game’s code. However, getting it to run remains a challenge. An update shared on the project’s Discord server stated: “THE GAME ALMOST BOOTS. BLACK SCREEN, AUDIO CUTS OFF.”

Although the game is getting closer to running, there is still a lot of work left. The project team says it could take at least another week of work before a playable PC version is ready.

Meanwhile, Cyberleek’s release has put Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games’ parent company, under further pressure. The company has reportedly been trying to remove the leaked files from the internet through takedowns and legal requests.

If the modding community manages to release a working PC version, Rockstar and its parent company could take further action.

For now, PC players will have to wait for Rockstar’s official release. While the modders are getting closer to making the leaked build run on PC, there’s still a lot of work ahead before anyone can actually play it. And if you come across a download claiming to offer a working PC version of GTA 6, be careful, as these files are often fake and may contain viruses.

As more information becomes available, we’ll make sure to let you guys know here at eTeknix.

In other news, GTA 6 has reportedly reached 20 million pre-orders before launch, potentially generating over $1.6 billion in revenue. In addition, the game has broken Twitch’s all-time gaming viewership record, reaching 3.3 million concurrent viewers just hours after launch.