Cyberpower Infinity X66 RTX Gaming PC Review

Picking the right PC is never easy, at least, it’s not for a lot of people. Do you put more money into the GPU or the GPU? Do you go for more RAM or more storage? There are endless combinations you can go for at just about every budget. Which brands, which design, RGB or no RGB, the list of choices go on and on. While CyberpowerPC does still offer extensive customisation options on their pre-built systems, they do make things easier by offering a lot of pre-equipped systems for multiple price ranges. Today, we’re taking a look at the Infinity X66 RTX Gaming PC. At just £749 Ex VAT and 898.80 inc VAT, it’s one of their more affordable gaming PCs. Sure, it’s not bargain bin cheap, but it’s hardly sparsely equipped either

Cyberpower Infinity X66 RTX

Your modest investment gets you some serious hardware though, with an Intel Core i5 6 Core CPU and an MSI RTX 2060 6GB Ventus XS OC graphics card doing the heavy lifting. That should be more than enough to play the latest games at 1080p and 1440p with great framerates. Plus you’ll get benefits from RTX such as RayTracing and DLSS.

The rest of the hardware is pretty decent too, with a Cooler Master PSU and CPU cooler, ADATA and Seagate storage and Corsair memory. However, you’ll get the CyberPower Edition of the ASRock B360M XTREME motherboard, as well as their own in-house “Onyxia Black” tempered glass and RGB lit PC case.

Specifications