CyberPowerPC Feature Thermaltake At EGX 2018

The CyberpowerPC booth at EGX 2018 featured what was perhaps the largest single collection of custom PCs at the event. With around 20 systems on display (and much more), it was one of the most fascinating set-ups we saw at the event both in terms of custom design and the products on display.

A major factor of the display with the amount of Thermaltake cooling products which even featured custom builds as part of their on-going competition!

Systems On Display

There were, literally, too many systems to cover them all. We have, however, picked out a few highlights.

The first of which is the Icue Infinity Xtreme gaming PC. This system comes not only with an Intel i7 processor and a Nvidia 1080TI, but it also has an amazing bank of RGB lighting on offer.

Another major piece of eye-candy was one of the custom build systems as part of Thermaltake’s competition. This amazing system combining bright white with a custom loop cooling system is fantastic to look at.

For something a little different, you also had the IN Win Win Bot chassis design on display with a custom loop. This spherical chassis might be a little impractical in terms of getting it to fit on your desk, but the design is certainly impressive. Particularly the way it opens up to gain access to the inside.

Finally, we have the Infinity X88 Elite gaming PC. This chassis is designed with a ‘compartmentalised’ layout which, in combination with the custom loop cooling system is amazingly detailed and looks very sophisticated! With an Intel i7 and Nvidia 1080TI as well, this system is not just for show either!

Racing Simulator!

Although it was not the only one available at the event, CyberpowerPC, in conjunction with MSI, also had a full racing set-up to the corner. This simulator ran across 3 monitors and provided you with a very immersive gaming experience.

Is that wasn’t enough, prizes were also on offer for those who gave some impressive lap times!

Can I Still Visit?

For those looking to try some of the tech out, there is a bank of PCs all running some of the most popular games currently around! With initial headsets and monitors, this should allow you a great experience.

EGX is running until the 23rd of September at the NEC in Birmingham. Tickets are available at the door or online! Should you wish to attend you’ll find a lot of interesting things. Not only in terms of gaming but PC technology in general!

For more details on the show, you can visit the official EGX ticket website here!

If you do visit, be sure to check out the CyberpowerPC stand and tell them eTeknix sent you!