CyberPunk 2077 – 40 GPUs Benchmarked!
Peter Donnell / 11 mins ago
“Wake the f*** up, Samurai! We have cards to benchmark” or something along those lines. Yes folks, it’s time for CyberPunk 2077. After 8 long years, the game is finally with us. Sure, it’s had a few delays, it’s had a few controversies, but if memory serves me correct, that’s true of all the best big-budget games these games. A few bugs here and there aren’t slowing us down though, as those things can be fixed. What we really want to know, however, is how do various graphics cards perform at various resolutions. Yes, such deep philosophical questions are what keep me up at night… because testing just takes a long time.
CyberPunk 2077
As per our usual graphics card review benchmarks, we’ll be testing a range of AMD and Nvidia cards, and this isn’t about who comes out the fastest. Well, it is a bit actually, but it’s more to bolster our library of results for upcoming hardware reviews, and to show you what kind of performance you can expect from your current GPU or the one you’re dreaming about when you look for stock each night (be patient, stock will come). Furthermore, with significant updates expected for the game, it’ll give us a baseline to compare the game with a then and now feature in the coming weeks and months!
GPUs Tested
- ASUS RTX 3070 TUF Gaming
- Gigabyte RTX 3070 Gaming OC
- iGame RTX 3070 Advanced OC-V
- MSI RTX 3070 Gaming X Trio
- Zotac RTX 3070 Twin Edge OC
- ASUS ROG STRIX RTX 3080 OC
- ASUS RTX 3080 TUF Gaming
- Gigabyte RTX 3080 Gaming OC
- MSI RTX 3080 SUPRIM X
- Palit RTX 3080 GameRock
- Zotac RTX 3080 Trinity
- MSI RTX 3090 SUPRIM X
- Zotac RTX 3090 Trinity
- MSI GTX 1080 Ti Gaming X Trio
- NVIDIA RTX 2080 SUPER
- Gigabyte AORUS RTX 2080 Ti
- AMD Radeon RX 5700XT
- AMD Radeon RX 6800XT
- MSI RTX 2070 Gaming Z
- Gigabyte AORUS GTX 1060 6GB
- MSI RTX 3060 Ti Gaming X Trio
- ASUS RTX 3060 Ti TUF Gaming
- Gigabyte RTX 3060 Ti Gaming OC
- ASUS Radeon RX 5600 XT TUF Gaming
- ASUS ROG STRIX GTX 1660 Ti
- Gigabyte AORUS GTX 1080
- ASUS Radeon RX 6800XT STRIX LC
- AMD Radeon RX 6800
- Sapphire Radeon RX 6800 Nitro+
- AMD Radeon RX 6900XT
- ASUS ROG STRIX GTX 1650
- Gigabyte RTX 3090 Gaming OC
- Sapphire Nitro+ RX590
- Sapphire Pulse RX570
- ASUS Strix RX Vega64
- Sapphire Nitro+ 6800XT
- XFX Mercury 319 RX 6800 XT
- Gigabyte RX 6800 XT Gaming OC
- Gigabyte 2060 Super Gaming OC
- Power Colour Red Devil R580
“Would you rather live in peace as Mr. Nobody… or go down for all times in a blaze of glory?” – Cyberpunk 2077