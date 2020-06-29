China Tops Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-Orders!

With Cyberpunk 2077 set to release this November (after seeing both it’s April and September dates delayed), it surely represents one of the biggest and highly-anticipated gaming releases on the calendar. As such, it’s not exactly surprising to hear that pre-orders for it are already doing quite well.

In a report via PCGamesN, however, it seems that the biggest markets putting their money down on this game is China with the country topping the charts (around the world) for pre-orders being placed!

Here is the latest Cyberpunk 2077 story trailer with Chinese VA.



The game will support both Simplified Chinese text and Mandarin voices / dub at launch. More than 150 voice actors completed more than 70,000 lines in Mandarin so that Chinese language players can enjoy the game. pic.twitter.com/PoVVPPC5uX — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) June 26, 2020

China #1 in Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-Orders!

China is clearly one of the worlds biggest markets out there and, as such, it’s not exactly surprising that developer CD Projekt Red is investing a lot of time and effort into localization for that region. Something that was clearly well received when in less than 24-hours of hitting China’s ‘Steam’ website, the game already shot to the top of the pre-order charts.

While this might all sound very positive, however, there is a curious matter surrounding the games release. Why? Well, it’s well documented that China has a rather terse censorship board and, even then, they’re running remarkably behind in terms of keeping up with the gaming content!

What Do We Think?

At the last indication, it seemed pretty clear that China wasn’t allowing the release of games that featured drugs, blood, bodies, or zombies. Now, while the last of these subjects might not be too much of an issue (we presume), we already have a pretty good idea that Cyberpunk 2077 will feature the first three. Possibly quite extensively!

So, in terms of a physical release, Cyberpunk 2077 may never officially be ‘legally’ available for sale in China. Fortunately, however, digital downloads does provide some solution to gamers there. Given the rather strict media stance of the country though, Cyberpunk 2077 could represent one of their biggest headaches in recent memory.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!