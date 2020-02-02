Cyberpunk 2077 Considered Using VR but Turned it Down

/ 10 hours ago

Cyberpunk 2077 has been a very long time in coming but, all going well, we should finally be able to get our hands on it this September. Again, all going well!

With CD Projekt Red at the helm, while the game was recently delayed, most of the community took this in good spirits. Largely because they’re one of the few developers left with the reputation to only release games when they’re actually ready.

In a report via DSOGaming, however, an interesting view of the development has emerged in which, for a time, CD Projekt Red was considering making the game VR compatible. It seems though, that they eventually decided against it!

CD Project Red Considered Using VR for Cyberpunk 2077

Speaking in an interview, CD Projekt RED’s John Mamais said that they did consider using VR in Cyberpunk 2077 and possibly even went as far as experimentation, but decided that ultimately, it wasn’t going to be practical.

“We tried, we were thinking about VR but, yeah, we’re not doing anything with VR. We got the VR dev kits but… some things would work in VR but, I think, it’s not really viable yet. You’re not making a lot of money in VR yet. It’s very experimental and niche, yeah. I would like to. I like VR but we’re not doing anything with it yet.”

CD Projekt RED Denies Rumours of Two Other Cyberpunk Games

What Do We Think?

The interesting aspect of the comments is that CD Projekt Red didn’t necessarily rule out using VR at some stage. Simply that, for Cyberpunk 2077, it didn’t really work out for them. In truth, however, I agree with the comments entirely.

VR gaming is still in its relative infancy. A state which, in fairness, has been ongoing for 30-years now in various formats. Put simply, it’s always been on the fringe and, even with the success of headsets such as the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive, still hasn’t really caught on with the community.

Who knows though, maybe one day CD Projekt Red will make a VR game. It’s just not going to be Cyberpunk 2077.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!

Topics: , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.

eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

  • Latest Video

  • Features


  • Poll

    AMD or Intel?

    View Results

  • Archives