Cyberpunk 2077 Considered Using VR but Turned it Down

Cyberpunk 2077 has been a very long time in coming but, all going well, we should finally be able to get our hands on it this September. Again, all going well!

With CD Projekt Red at the helm, while the game was recently delayed, most of the community took this in good spirits. Largely because they’re one of the few developers left with the reputation to only release games when they’re actually ready.

In a report via DSOGaming, however, an interesting view of the development has emerged in which, for a time, CD Projekt Red was considering making the game VR compatible. It seems though, that they eventually decided against it!

CD Project Red Considered Using VR for Cyberpunk 2077

Speaking in an interview, CD Projekt RED’s John Mamais said that they did consider using VR in Cyberpunk 2077 and possibly even went as far as experimentation, but decided that ultimately, it wasn’t going to be practical.

“We tried, we were thinking about VR but, yeah, we’re not doing anything with VR. We got the VR dev kits but… some things would work in VR but, I think, it’s not really viable yet. You’re not making a lot of money in VR yet. It’s very experimental and niche, yeah. I would like to. I like VR but we’re not doing anything with it yet.”

What Do We Think?

The interesting aspect of the comments is that CD Projekt Red didn’t necessarily rule out using VR at some stage. Simply that, for Cyberpunk 2077, it didn’t really work out for them. In truth, however, I agree with the comments entirely.

VR gaming is still in its relative infancy. A state which, in fairness, has been ongoing for 30-years now in various formats. Put simply, it’s always been on the fringe and, even with the success of headsets such as the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive, still hasn’t really caught on with the community.

Who knows though, maybe one day CD Projekt Red will make a VR game. It’s just not going to be Cyberpunk 2077.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!