Cyberpunk 2077 Dev Reveals the Game will Have a ‘GTA Mode’

With Cyberpunk 2077 set to release on November 19th (all going well, and pending no further delays) it is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated gaming releases left for 2020. While the game is offering some potentially amazing levels of RPG action, however, it seems that there is a little added bonus if sometimes you simply want to watch the world burn.

In a report via TechPowerUp, one of the developers for Cyberpunk 2077 has confirmed that the game will include a ‘GTA mode‘ that will effectively allow you to simply create havoc!

Cyberpunk 2077

In the report, following an interview with one of the game’s designers, Max Pears, he has confirmed that while they’ll be more than enough to do in terms of quests and game progression if you simply want to murder, destroy and pillage, that will be an option too!

“If you want to go out on a rampage and have no remorse, then you have got the option, and that’s fine with us. However, once you start to play the missions and see the amount of options you have. I think that will make players stop and think a little bit before doing something reckless. We’ve seen a lot of people default to that ‘GTA mode’ and then after a little bit they realize how many things are different and adjust how they play”

What Do We Think?

Let’s be honest, for as much fun as GTA V’s story mode is, pretty much every time I’ve played the game, it’s often concluded with me smashing up Los Santos until I’m busted or killed. Usually in a freak airplane incident. As such, it’s probably a smart move on the part of CD Projekt Red to include this as an option within the game.

Well, just presuming that you can’t permanently kill anyone important in it. We all know the horrors of ‘accidentally’ taking out a crucial NPC such as the Firekeeper from Dark Souls 2!

What do you think? Are you looking forward to Cyberpunk 2077? – Let us know in the comments!