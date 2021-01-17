Cyberpunk 2077 Didn’t Start Full Development Until 2016!

Cyberpunk 2077 should’ve easily represented one of the biggest and best gaming releases of 2020. Now, while some of you may think that this is true, it’s hard to deny that a significant portion of people are exceptionally unhappy with the condition the game was released in. – Even now, although patches have improved things, it’s still hard to deny that Cyberpunk 2077 has some pretty significant problems that still need fixing.

Following a report via Bloomberg, however, some rather disturbing news has broken regarding the game’s development. Put simply, despite Cyberpunk 2077 being initially announced back in 2012, it would appear that CD Projekt Red didn’t start full-blown development of it until 2016!

Cyberpunk 2077

The allegations made suggest that although Cyberpunk 2077 was initially brought to consumers attention back in 2012, for 4 years, development on the game was exceptionally minimal as CD Projekt Red continued work on The Witcher 3. – It seems, however, that when work on that game was concluded, CD Projekt Red basically hit the reset button on a significant portion of what had been done on Cyberpunk 2077 and started over from scratch in many aspects.

Put simply, Cyberpunk 2077 didn’t have eight years’ worth of work put into it. The actual figure is probably closer to four. – Oh, and that mind-blowing trailer showcased at E3 2018? Yeah, apparently CD Projekt Red pretty much faked the entire thing. More accurately, what was shown in the trailer was certainly not reflective of the current state of development.

Console Problems

Another allegation made against CD Projekt Red in this frankly damning article is that the reason the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game were (and largely remain) so comparatively poor is because CD Projekt Red entirely underestimated just how much ‘grunt’ would be necessary to run the game on those consoles. As such, when the release date came, they had to hugely compromise on how good it looked simply to get the framerates necessary for it to be acceptable.

Now, at the time of writing, CD Projekt Red has not yet responded to this article, but based on the claims made, I daresay we can likely expect to hear something in the very near future!

What do you think?