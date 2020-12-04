Cyberpunk 2077 Giveaway
Peter Donnell / 49 mins ago
Tired of not having a copy of Cyberpunk 2077? I know I am! I’m sure many of you have pre-ordered, or will at least pick up the game in the coming days or weeks. However, I’m sure there’s plenty of you wishing you could. For whatever reason you don’t have a copy, we are here to help. One lucky reader is going to get a code for PC!
As you know, the game has been in development for eight years now. It has been delayed more than enough, and it’s really, seriously, honestly happening on the 10th! The game can be pre-loaded from the 7th. However, we want to give people time to enter this competition and as such, as will be taking entries up until 5 pm GMT on the 9th of December. That should give you time to pre-load the game ready for the launch the following day.
About the Game
“Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.” – Cyberpunk 2077
How to Enter
Simply do one or as many of the following as you desire. You need to complete at least one step to be in with a chance of winning though.
- Leave a comment at the bottom of this page saying “I need this code more than I need my left kidney.”
- Like eTeknix.com on Facebook
- Like/Comment this Facebook post, maybe even tag a friend, share it if you’re feeling generous
- Follow @eTeknix on Twitter
- Reply/Retweet this post on Twitter.
- Like this TikTok Video
- Join our Discord
Bonus Entrys
- Follow Hazardous86 on Twitch for being a legend and giving us this code to give away to our lovely readers!
- There will be a 2nd code given away exclusively to one of our Patreon subscribers, where your odds of winning are greatly improved.
Terms and Conditions
- No cash alternative is available
- Competition is open globally, but keep in mind the game needs to be available in your region when registering the code via gog.com
- Platform and entry for the winner will be drawn at random
- Competition bots and spam entries will be ignored
- We will contact the winner directly, so make sure you’re set up to receive a PM or another winner will be drawn
- Failure to respond within 24 hours will result in the prize being forfeit and a new winner being drawn
- Winner will be picked and revealed at 5 pm GMT on December 9th 2020.