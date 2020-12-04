Cyberpunk 2077 Giveaway

/ 49 mins ago
Cyberpunk 2077 Giveaway

Tired of not having a copy of Cyberpunk 2077? I know I am! I’m sure many of you have pre-ordered, or will at least pick up the game in the coming days or weeks. However, I’m sure there’s plenty of you wishing you could. For whatever reason you don’t have a copy, we are here to help. One lucky reader is going to get a code for PC!

As you know, the game has been in development for eight years now. It has been delayed more than enough, and it’s really, seriously, honestly happening on the 10th! The game can be pre-loaded from the 7th. However, we want to give people time to enter this competition and as such, as will be taking entries up until 5 pm GMT on the 9th of December. That should give you time to pre-load the game ready for the launch the following day.

About the Game

“Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.” – Cyberpunk 2077

How to Enter

Simply do one or as many of the following as you desire. You need to complete at least one step to be in with a chance of winning though.

Bonus Entrys

  • Follow Hazardous86 on Twitch for being a legend and giving us this code to give away to our lovely readers!
  • There will be a 2nd code given away exclusively to one of our Patreon subscribers, where your odds of winning are greatly improved.

Terms and Conditions

  • No cash alternative is available
  • Competition is open globally, but keep in mind the game needs to be available in your region when registering the code via gog.com
  • Platform and entry for the winner will be drawn at random
  • Competition bots and spam entries will be ignored
  • We will contact the winner directly, so make sure you’re set up to receive a PM or another winner will be drawn
  • Failure to respond within 24 hours will result in the prize being forfeit and a new winner being drawn
  • Winner will be picked and revealed at 5 pm GMT on December 9th 2020.
Topics: , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow and continue to bring you the latest newsreviews, and competitions. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest technology news, reviews and more. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!

Looking for more exciting features on the latest technology? Check out our What We Know So Far section or our Fun Reads for some interesting original features.
eTeknix Facebook eTeknix Twitter eTeknix Instagram eTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

  • Be Social With eTeknix

    Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram Reddit RSS

  • Features

    Computex CES
    Fun ReadsWhat We Know So Far

  • Poll

    Favourite form factor

    View Results

  • Archives


Send this to a friend