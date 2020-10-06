While 2020 has certainly seen more than a few major gaming releases, for the vast majority of people Cyberpunk 2077 has represented one of the most anticipated titles of the year. And with good reason as not only does it look absolutely brilliant, but it was starting to feel like this has been in development forever!

Well, strap yourself in folks, because following a post on CD Projekt Red’s official Twitter account, Cyberpunk 2077 has officially gone Gold!

Cyberpunk 2077 Goes Gold

So, what does this mean? Well, for those of you unfamiliar with developer lingo, this means that work on the release version of the game has now been completed and, as such, the production of physical copies can now start. – Going ‘Gold’ basically refers to the ‘old’ days of game development where you would store the final master copy on a gold-colored disk to attempt to prevent an older version accidentally getting sent out for mass production.

What Does This Mean?

Well, with the game completed, Cyberpunk 2077 is well set for it’s November 19th release date and, personally, I have to admit to being more than a little hyped for this release. So, despite CD Projekt Red having to give in to ‘crunch’ time, the chances of any further delays are practically zilch! Cyberpunk 2077 will, pending the apocalypse, release in just over a month’s time!

What do you think? Are you looking forward to Cyberpunk 2077? Do you think it’ll match the hype surrounding it? – Let us know in the comments!