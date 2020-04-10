Cyberpunk 2077 is Complete – CD Projekt Red Start the Polish!

With Cyberpunk 2077 expected to be (finally) launched next month, earlier this year CD Projekt Red hit us with the news that the game was (again) going to be delayed. With a September launch date now set, however, it seems that the stars are aligning to this to finally arrive!

Well, in a report via DSOGaming, there is some excellent news in this regard. CD Projekt Red has confirmed that all of the game’s key components have been put together and we’re, 100%, in the spit and polish stage!

Cyberpunk 2077

So, what does this mean? Well, in terms of the game itself, all of the key components have been put together in a completed form. Missions, side missions, quests, items etc. have all been combined into what could loose by called (and my words, not theirs) a beta version of the game.

From here, all CD Projekt Red has to do conduct testing and application of some bug fixing. Specifically, all to make sure that the finished and final product is in pristine condition. Better still, with the game not releasing until September, they have around 3-4 months to do this! Yes, we know it’s 5 months until September. They do actually have to manufacturer these discs though, you know!

What Do We Think?

With Cyberpunk 2077 having been in development for nearly 10 years now, there are clearly a lot of expectations surrounding this launch. As such, CD Projekt Red is, and quite rightly, taking their time to ensure that when this game hits your PC or console, that it’s in a damn near perfect condition.

As above though, with them putting nearly 4 months into just polishing the game, we’re more than confident that this is going to meet, and beat, every expectation!

What do you think? Are you looking forward to Cyberpunk 2077? – Let us know in the comments!