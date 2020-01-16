Cyberpunk 2077 is Delayed Until September

This is amazingly hot of the presses, so forgive me if I don’t waffle on with too much hyperbole to start with, but in a post on their official social media account, CD Projekt Red has confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed until September!

No, this isn’t some early, out of season, April Fools joke!

Cyberpunk 2077 is Delayed

In confirming the news, CD Projekt Red has said that while the core of the work on the game is completed, it’s still lacking too much spit and polish to make the original April release date feasible. As such, they have now pushed the game back until September 17th.

Remember, this is ‘spit and polish’ on a CD Projekt Red Scale…

While this may be disappointing news to many of you, it should largely be viewed as a positive.

This is Probably Good News!

While delays are never great, CD Projekt Red is one of the few game studios who clearly put a lot of time, dedication and (dare I say) love into their releases.

Many developers would’ve just delayed the game for a few weeks. Maybe a couple of months at the most. EA would’ve just released it on the original date ‘as is’. Bethesda? They’d have just called all the bugs and glitches ‘features’.

The fact that CD Projekt Red has delayed this by 5 months, however, clearly shows that, despite how good it may look now, they not only think it can be better but want this to be as close as possible to perfect when it launches. It’s genuinely hard to argue with that logic, particularly (and again) based on the excellent track record CD Projekt Red has.

So, disappointing? Yes – For the best? – Almost certainly!

What do you think? Are you looking forward to Cyberpunk 2077? Are you angry or understanding about the delay? – Let us know in the comments!