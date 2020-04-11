Cyberpunk 2077 May Require a Day One Patch

Yesterday we reported how CD Projekt Red had confirmed that all of the key components for Cyberpunk 2077 had been assembled and the game was officially into the ‘spit and polish’ area of development. It seems, however, that this claim may have been omitting a rather important aspect. Namely, the voice work.

Well, in a report via TechSpot, while CD Projekt Red is still sticking firmly their September release date, they have hinted that a day one patch may be necessary. Specifically, to add the missing audio assets from the game.

Cyberpunk 2077

In the report, Michal Nowakowski, SVP of business development at CD Projekt Red, has confirmed that everything is still (largely) on target. The biggest problem they are facing, however, is getting the localization for the voice work done. Specifically, because with the Coronavirus outbreak, most recording studios are currently closed.

Now, what impact this will have is still more than a little unclear. For example, many professional voice actors generally tend to invest (sooner or later) in a professional quality recording booth in their own homes. As such, this may not be a huge problem (pending some last-minute sessions). He has, however, warned that a day one patch may be necessary just to make up any missing parts. Albeit, again, it’s nothing too serious! The game will still (overall) be finished!

“By the moment the customers will actually buy the game in September they would just download a file which would add the missing pieces of recordings.”

What Do We Think?

If there was a day one patch necessary for Cyberpunk 2077, then we suspect that (based on CD Projekt Red’s highly-reputable history) that it could only be for something that couldn’t be completed under normal circumstances. And, let’s face it, we’re all living in very interesting times at the moment. As such, if this is as bad as it gets, I’m not going to complain. It’s still way better than anything EA or Bethesda would’ve dumped on our doorstep!

