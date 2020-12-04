Cyberpunk 2077 PC Release and Pre-load Times Confirmed

It has been eight years since we first learnt about Cyberpunk, and boy has it been a trip. The game may have undergone some big delays, but honestly, I’ve not exactly been short on things to play, so I’ve been more patient than most. Actually, I don’t really intend to play properly it until around March, when it’s patched, modded and what have you. We’ll bring you benchmarks though, don’t you worry. However, if you’re chomping at the bit to get started, you’ll be glad to know exactly when that will happen.

The game is set to launch on December 10th. I know some of you are sceptical, but it is the 10th, it’s set. That’s midnight GMT on the 10th, so actually the 9th at 4PM PST or 7PM EST. It doesn’t matter if you’re on Steam, GOG, Epic, Stadia, etc, it’s going live at the exact same moment for all platforms.

Pre-loading has a good time frame for you to download it all too. You’ll be able to pre-load the game on PC from GOG on December 7th at 3am PST, 6AM EST, 11am GMT. Steam and Epic will both be available on the same day but at 9am PST, 11am EST and 4pm GMT. Console versions will be pre-loading “two days prior to the release date”.

That’s it, it’s happening, get ready!

“Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.” – Cyberpunk 2077
