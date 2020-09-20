Categories: News

Cyberpunk 2077 PC Requirements Confirmed!

Cyberpunk 2077 is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated gaming releases for what’s left of 2020 and, for those of you planning to play it on PC (myself included), there has definitely been more than a little speculation as to what kind of system requirements the game would need.

Well, following a somewhat quiet update to their official website, CD Projekt Red has now confirmed PC requirements for Cyberpunk 2077 and, if we’re being honest, they’re a lot more benign than we were anticipating!

Cyberpunk 2077 – PC Requirements

Minimum

  • Processor: Intel Core i5-3570K or AMD FX-8310
  • Memory: 8 GB RAM
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780 or AMD Radeon RX 470
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Storage: 70 GB available space
  • Additional Notes: SSD recommended

Recommended

  • Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
  • Memory: 12 GB RAM
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon R9 Fury
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Storage: 70 GB available space

What Do We Think?

It should be noted that following the release of the specifications (which you can check out here) CD Projekt Red hasn’t gone into particularly in-depth details as to exactly what ‘recommended’ is. One would presume that this is ‘medium’ settings at 1080p resolution based on the somewhat dated hardware necessary for this level. I mean, the only other conclusion is that Cyberpunk 2077 has been amazingly well optimised, and while we wouldn’t necessarily 100% commit to that conclusion, for CD Projekt Red, you wouldn’t rule it out either. Considering that the Nvidia 1060 is still one of the most popular (and commonly owned) graphics cards, however, this is undoubtedly very welcome news to a lot of people!

Put simply, as long as your gaming PC is at least younger than 6-7 years, you shouldn’t have any problem at all playing this. Albeit, with all those Nvidia RTX bells and whistles in 1440p+ resolutions, we daresay having a beefy as possible PC will certainly be advantageous.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments.

Mike Sanders

