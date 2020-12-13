Cyberpunk 2077 Found to Poorly Utilize AMD Ryzen CPUs

Following the release of Cyberpunk 2077 earlier this week, there has been a growing number of complaints suggesting that when compared to Intel processors, AMD Ryzen CPUs may be poorly optimized with the game. Specifically, that Cyberpunk 2077 only utilizes AMD’s physical cores rather than also including the logical.

With a ‘fix’ reportedly being posted on Reddit, however, many users are suggesting that with a tweak to the code, AMD Ryzen users may be able to boost their gaming performance (specifically in Cyberpunk 2077) by as much as 10-20 FPS. (The post says ‘double’, but we doubt that).

Cyberpunk 2077 – A Fix to Boost AMD Ryzen Performance?

Now, firstly we should note that if you do choose to attempt this fix, it is a bit of a homebrew design and has 100% not been provided by CD Projekt Red. As such, although many users have reported decent results from the below guide, you do so at your own risk. More so, we’re not certain if this may cause conflict with new updates.

Download HxD hex editor

Find your Cyberpunk2077.exe, i have GOG so mines was in Cyberpunk 2077\bin\x64 (For steam: Steam\steamapps\common\Cyberpunk 2077\bin\x64\Cyberpunk2077.exe)

Make a backup copy of Cyberpunk2077.exe just in case – (EDITORS NOTE – 100% DO THIS!)

Drag Cyberpunk2077.exe to HxD, a bunch of hex numbers should appear (like 01 FF 0D, etc)

Press CTRL+F, change column to Hex-Values

Put in “75 30 33 C9 B8 01 00 00 00 0F A2 8B C8 C1 F9 08” in the search string without quotes, those values should be highlighted

Copy “74 30 33 C9 B8 01 00 00 00 0F A2 8B C8 C1 F9 08” “EB 30 33 C9 B8 01 00 00 00 0F A2 8B C8 C1 F9 08” without quotes

“EB 30 33 C9 B8 01 00 00 00 0F A2 8B C8 C1 F9 08” without quotes Back in HxD right-click the highlighted values and select “paste insert”

Now go to top bar and click the save icon logo

Done

What Do We Think?

At the time of writing, aside from some moderately conflicting user reports, we haven’t tried this ourselves to specifically see if any notable performance gains can be made through this method. If you are, however, struggling to get Cyberpunk 2077 to run reasonably on your AMD Ryzen system, it might be worth a try. As above though, unless you’re vaguely familiar with how code editing works (and the implications it can cause), we’d probably suggest that this ‘fix’ isn’t for you!

