Cyberpunk 2077 PS4 File Size Has Leaked

Following more than a few delays, all going well, Cyberpunk 2077 will finally arrive on December 10th and, again, all going well, I think many are hoping that despite coming rather late, this will represent one of the biggest and best gaming releases of 2020. A rather pleasant end to what has, generally speaking, been a pretty rotten year!

With it releasing for practically every console system around (with the only notable exception being the Nintendo Switch) there has, of course, been more than a little curiosity as to how much storage space this game is going to gobble up. Well, following a Reddit post by user ‘u/Mikeymorphin‘ a leaked image of the PS4 box work for the game has appeared online and, within it, we know exactly how much free space you’re going to need for that console!

Cyberpunk 2077 – PS4

With images of the box art provided in this leak, a closer look at the ‘specifications’ cite that Cyberpunk 2077 will require a minimum of 70GB of free space on the PS4. A figure that is, rather coincidentally, pretty much exactly the same as that listed within the recently confirmed PC requirements.

The packaging does, however, reveal a fair bit more than just that. For example, with it confirming it will be provided with 2 disks, similar to Red Dead Redemption 2, it is likely that one will be required for the installation while the other will be necessary to play the game.

Finally, if that wasn’t enough, it also confirms that Cyberpunk 2077 will include PS4 Pro enhancements meaning that the graphical boat will not just be solely pushed out for next-gen consoles.

What Do We Think?

In terms of storage space, while 70GB is about what most people expect these days for a modern AAA-title, it should be noted that CD Projekt Red has used the very specific term ‘minimum’. In other words, with patches and updates etc. there’s a very strong possibility that although you will initially need 70GB, that file size will likely be tipping the scales at something closer to 100GB by this time next year!

Still, even if this was the case, it still wouldn’t make it the chunkiest PS4 game around and I’m sure that even those of you with 500GB systems can get a little cleaning out the way in preparation for this release to make more than enough room! – Well, as long as you don’t have The Last of Us 2, Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA V all currently installed!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!