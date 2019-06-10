Cyberpunk 2077 Release Date Is Finally Confirmed

Cyberpunk 2077

With E3 2019 currently underway, there are primarily two games that most people were hoping for news on. Namely, the Final Fantasy VII remake and, of course, Cyberpunk 2077.

While we’re still waiting on Square Enix to drop the bomb about FF7, there is some truly excellent news surrounding Cyberpunk 2077. Following the release of a brand new trailer, the game has been confirmed for release in April 2020!

What Do We Know?

The release date does tie-in quite nicely to a theory we’ve had for quite some time. Specifically, that the launch of the game wouldn’t be made until the release of the next-gen console platform. Well, with the confirmation of Microsoft’s new console ‘Project Scarlett’ (due in April 2020), an April 17th release date for Cyberpunk 2077 will do quite nicely thank you!

In terms of PC gamers as well, there’s some excellent news too. The game is confirmed to have a simultaneous release on Steam, GoG.com and the Epic Games Store.

What Do We Think?

Without a doubt, Cyberpunk 2077 is looking to be one of the most ambitious gaming releases in recent years. You could even argue that this is a release that will manage to eclipse Rockstar Games in terms of detail and development length.

With us officially less than a year to go until it releases, however, it should hardly come as a surprise to hear that this announcement has just made it jump to the number 1 seller spot on Steam.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!