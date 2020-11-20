Cyberpunk 2077 Releases a Brand New Gameplay Trailer

Following more than a few delays, and quite frankly we’re fully prepared for more to come yet, Cyberpunk 2077 should be releasing in just a few week’s time. And, for many, this represents one of the potentially biggest gaming releases of 2020. – If you are, however, still not quite sold on getting this title, then perhaps the release of a brand new gameplay trailer might just do the trick!

Cyberpunk 2077

With the release of this trailer, which you can check out above, we get to see an amazing amount of content and details from the game that have never before been revealed. Put simply, although it’s not entirely clear what platform this footage was captured from (although we suspect PC) Cyberpunk 2077 is looking every bit as amazing as the fit to explode hype-train would suggest!

Plus, we also have the added bonus of seeing Keanu Reeves as he appears in the game! – Who can argue with that?!

When is It Out?

Cyberpunk 2077 will release for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC on December 10th. – As such, while it might be arriving a bit too late to scoop up many of the 2020 gaming awards, we’re pretty certain that this is looking set for a near clean sweep in 2021!

For more information, you can check out the game’s official website via the link here!

What do you think? Are you hyped for Cyberpunk 2077? If so, what platform do you plan to play it on? – Let us know in the comments!