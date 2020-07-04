Cyberpunk 2077 Removed Parkour Mechanics Due To ‘Design Issues’

It was speculated for quite some time that Cyberpunk 2077 would feature some form of ‘parkour’ mechanics to help your character navigate the world. Although unclear exactly what this would represent, the overall ethos was that this would be something similar to Assassins Creed or (to a lesser extent) Mirrors Edge.

In a report via DSOGaming, however, CD Projekt Red level designer Max Pears has confirmed that this mechanic has since been removed from the game due to it causing too many problems.

Cyberpunk 2077

Specifically citing a ‘wall running mechanic’ while this might have been an interesting proposition to getting around the game’s environments, it seems that (presumably) it’s inclusion was just causing way too many issues in other key areas of the design. On the plus side, however, it still seems that freedom of movement is still a major factor in the overall control aspect of your protagonist!

“Ah, the wall running! That is something that we removed due to design reasons, but there’s still going to be a lot of flexibility in how you move, that’s for sure.”

What Do We Think?

Although this is entirely speculation, I can only presume that the mechanic was removed due to it potentially creating too many glitchy problems with the game. I mean, such a design may have been a speed runner’s dream if it potentially allowed the ability to create unintended shortcuts or paths to quests/areas not initially meant to be accessed.

With Cyberpunk 2077 set to be released on November 19th, however, we’re getting ever closer to finding out just how awesome this game is going to be!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!