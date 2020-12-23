Cyberpunk 2077 Still Sold 13 Million Copies After its Launch

The launch of Cyberpunk 2077 has proven so far to be an exceptionally difficult matter for developer CD Projekt Red. With a particular focus being placed on the exceptionally poor quality of the PS4 and Xbox One versions, it’s already seen Microsoft and Sony offer owners (who purchased the game via their digital storefronts) full, no questions asked, refunds.

Has it been a total disaster though? Well, according to CDPR. Apparently not. Following a statement made to investors, the game developer has confirmed that since it’s December 10th release date, over 13 million copies of Cyberpunk 2077 have been sold. Albeit, such a remark clearly carries more than a few caveats.

Cyberpunk 2077 Has Still Sold 13 Million Copies Since Release

Firstly, we should note that this figure of 13 million does not include copies that were purchased as a pre-order. So initially, this figure might seem exceptionally impressive given just how poorly the game was received on launch. Put simply, despite all the negativity, 13 million people still decided to purchase the game.

Throwing a damp towel over this figure, however, CDPR has confirmed that this 13 million does not currently include anyone who has since requested a refund. As such, while correct as of December 20th (when the figures were produced) it’s very likely that it’s probably a fair (but still probably not substantially) lower.

What Do We Think?

The exact number of games sold is hard to ascertain. Particularly since refunds are pretty much actively being accepted until at least the new year. Given that I don’t personally know anyone who put in for a refund, however, I think it’s probably fair to say that despite the problems Cyberpunk 2077 has had on release, it’s still going to be a huge financial success for CD Projekt Red. Albeit, perhaps at the expense of the gaming community not being quite so willing to fawn over them so much in the future. And in regards to the latter, while not necessarily as important as an end of year balance sheet, it’s something that is exceptionally hard to buy!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!