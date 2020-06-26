New Cyberpunk 2077 Trailer Shows DLSS 2.0 & Ray Tracing

Cyberpunk 2077 is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated releases for 2020 and, despite it recently being delayed into November (likely to coincide closer to the launch of the PS5 and Xbox Series X) I daresay that this title is at the very top of your upcoming gaming list.

If you are planning on playing this on a pretty beefy PC, however, then you’re going to want to check this out. A brand new trailer for the game has been released showcasing both Nvidia’s DLS 2.0 and ray tracing effects in action!

Cyberpunk 2077

With the release of the latest trailer, Nvidia has confirmed that it features a lot of their technology to bring the most visually amazing experience to gamers.

“In Cyberpunk 2077, ray-traced reflections are used on all surfaces and can trace ranges for up to several kilometers, enabling realistic reflections across vast view distances. They are present on both opaque and transparent objects and surfaces to simulate the way light reflects from glossy and metal surfaces by tracing a single bounce of reflection rays against the scene. Ambient occlusion is a shading and rendering technique used to calculate how exposed each point in a scene is to ambient lighting, which results in the rendering of new AO shadows that ground objects and naturally darken surfaces, objects, and other game elements. In Cyberpunk 2077, ray-traced ambient occlusion can be used with local lights to approximate local shadowing effects where shadows are missing, greatly improving the quality of the ambient occlusion effect.”

When is it Out?

As we noted earlier, despite Cyberpunk 2077 initially being set to release this September, CD Project Red has confirmed that this has now been delayed until November 19th. While there is the risk of this hype train running off the rails, I’m fully looking forward to this and, quite frankly, so should you too!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!