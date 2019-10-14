Cyberpunk 2077 Unlikely to Ever Release for the Nintendo Switch

In terms of upcoming gaming releases, if the Final Fantasy VII remake doesn’t have your attention then Cyberpunk 2077 probably does. Admittedly, the hype train has been in a high-gear for a very long time now with this release, but with CD Projekt Red at the helm, you know it’s got every chance of being as amazing as it looks.

In terms of release versions, however, with PC, Xbox One and PS4 all confirmed there have apparently been a few optimistic people out there wondering if it will also make its way onto the Nintendo Switch. Well, in a report via Eurogamer, I’m afraid if you were holding out hope for this then the news isn’t good.

CD Projekt Red has (pretty much) confirmed that they have no plans to release this on the Switch. You can’t honestly pretend to be too shocked by that though, can you?…

Cyberpunk 2077 Will Likely Never Release on the Nintendo Switch

Although Cyberpunk 2077 will release for current generation consoles in April 2020, it has long been known that CD Projekt Red had at least one eye on the next-generation releases. So much so that a lot of speculation suggested that the release might have been delayed until they came out.

Any way you look at it though, Cyberpunk 2077 is going to be something of a powerhouse game. One that will be looking to push the current console limitations as far as possible.

Not Enough Horsepower!

Although the Nintendo Switch packs some decent hardware, it’s a long way off the levels seen in both the PS4 and Xbox One. As such, to get this game to run on that console (at an acceptable level) would require some pretty hefty levels of watering-down. Probably starting within the realms of a 720p resolution capped at 30fps. I don’t want to sound cynical, but even if this was possible, I don’t think people would really want it.

There is, however, something of a silver lining. CD Projekt Red hasn’t ruled out the possibility entirely. In fact, the recent Switch port of The Witcher 3 showed that, at least in theory, it could be done. At the same time, however, as great as the Nintendo Switch might be, I wouldn’t hold your breath. I just don’t think this console has the legs for it!

What do you think? Could the Nintendo Switch potentially handle a game of this magnitude? Would such a port have to make too many compromises? – Let us know in the comments!