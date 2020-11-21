Cyberpunk 2077 Releases Updated Ray Tracing PC Requirements

With Cyberpunk 2077 set to release on December 10th, in terms of graphical performance, this is looking well set to be one of the first gaming releases to truly show us the potential of what ‘next-generation’ really means. For PC owners, however, you might be more than a little worried about just how beefy this is going to be and, more importantly, if your system will be able to handle it at the level you want!

Well, with an updated list of PC requirements (now listing various ray-tracing levels of performance), this should give you your best indication yet as to what you should be aiming for!

Cyberpunk 2077 PC Requirements (With Ray Tracing)

We should note that this is not the first time that PC requirements for Cyberpunk 2077 have been revealed. In terms of ray tracing, however, this is the first time in which CD Projekt Red has listed, with some significantly greater detail, exactly what you’re going to need for all of those graphical bells and whistles.

For owners of the newly released AMD Radeon 6000 graphics cards, however, there is a pretty hefty caveat to this news. Specifically, Marcin Momot (community manager for CDPR) has confirmed that, at least on the launch, AMD graphics cards will not support ray tracing!

Not for the release but we are working together with AMD to introduce this feature as soon as we can. — Marcin Momot (@Marcin360) November 20, 2020

Nvidia Only Ray Tracing… For Now!

The news will clearly be more than a little disappointing for those of you with shiny new AMD Radeon 6800 (or XT) graphics cards installed in your system. It seems 100% confirmed though, that at least initially, if you want ray tracing in Cyberpunk 2077, you will (at least for the first few months) need an Nvidia graphics card.

Don’t be too disheartened though. Ray-tracing support for AMD GPUs will be added at some point in the future. Albeit, many suspect that it’s exclusion on release simply boils down to the fact that while Nvidia has DLSS (allowing resolution upscaling for improved performance), AMD hasn’t quite got that ready… yet.

Given that I care very little for ray tracing in my games, however, more than anything, I’m surprised at how relatively benign the ‘standard’ requirements are! Who knows, with a few compromises I might even be able to swing Ultra setting in 1440p and that would suit me very nicely!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!