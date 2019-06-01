Cyberpunk 2077 Was Planned For 2019 – But it’s Not Happening

Cyberpunk 2077

With Cyberpunk 2077 being one of the biggest hits of E3 2018, there are more than a few people hoping that we will see something bigger and more substantial at this year’s event.

Now, the chances of this being true are almost certain. There was, however, a small portion of people who were pretty committed to the longstanding rumours that the game would be released this year.

Following a Twitter post, however, while it has been confirmed that it may have been the plan at one point, the game is definitely not coming until at least next year.

2019 Isn’t Happening!

So, the bad news is that following confirmation from Jason Schreier (of Kotaku) that CD Projekt Red was initially planning a late 2019 release, it seems that the scope of the project has pushed this into at least early 2020.

The good news, however, is that with the release being in the not too distant future, we can probably expect a formal fixed date to be announced at E3 2019.

This has gotten a lot of Reddit attention so some clarity: I’ve heard from three sources that Cyberpunk was aiming for 2019, but belief around the studio was that it was an unrealistic target. I expect first half 2020 or maybe even an E3 announcement of 2019, then a delay to 2020 https://t.co/8QsOatEFfJ — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) May 31, 2019

What Do We Think?

A 2019 release may certainly have been on the cards at one point. CD Projekt Red, however, certainly never poured any petrol over that date. The developer does, after all, have an exceptionally strong reputation for only releasing games when they are ready.

An early 2020 release, however, would be most welcome. In truth, it would still be much sooner than I was expecting. Personally, I thought it might have been held off until the next-gen console releases as a launch title.

With E3 2019 just a couple weeks away, however, we don’t have long to wait to find out for certain!

