Cyberpunk 2077 will have Multiplayer Support

Cyberpunk 2077

At E3 2019, we finally got the answer to one of gamings biggest questions. Namely when Cyberpunk 2077 would finally be released. Being developed by CD Projekt Red (known in some circles as ‘Dumb Polish Donkey‘) a date was finally confirmed for April 2020.

In a report via TechPowerUp, however, some fresh news has emerged that will certainly be welcome to many. Namely, that the game will include some degree of multiplayer support.

What Does This Mean?

Sadly, while confirming it, they haven’t gone into much detail surrounding what degree of ‘multiplayer’ we can expect. For many, however, if it simply emulated the style of games such as Far Cry (with co-op missions) then it would likely prove to be enough to be a fantastic and welcome inclusion.

It isn’t, incidentally, the only recent revelation surrounding the game. For example, we found out exactly how much hard drive space the game is likely set to gobble up. In addition, we also know that the game will include ray tracing support. This is presumably on the PC release, but will likely also land when next-generation consoles hit the market.

What Do We Think?

With CD Project Red at the helm, while we are perhaps a little more resistant to hype these days, you get a fairly solid impression that Cyberpunk 2077 is going to be one of those releases that sets the bar to new heights.

With it set to be released in a little under a year now as well, the good news is that we don’t have too long to wait to find out just how good this is going to be! At least you do, however, know that you can bring a friend along for this one!

What do you think? Are you looking forward to Cyberpunk 2077? – Let us know in the comments!