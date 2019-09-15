Without a doubt, one of the most talked-about upcoming game releases is Cyberpunk 2077. Releasing just a few weeks after the Final Fantasy VII remake, some difficult decisions are going to have to be made. Albeit, it is rather pleasant as a gamer to have these problems! It’s better to have too many great games than not enough, right?

In a report via PCGamesN, however, speaking of the games quest system, CD Projekt Red has revealed something more than a little interesting in regards to how the game will work. Put simply, Cyberpunk 2077 will not feature any procedurally generated quests or activities. Everything in that regard is being done in a ‘handwritten’ style.

Cyberpunk 2077 Will NOT Have Procedurally Generated Quests!

So, what is a procedurally generated quest? Well, in its most basic terms, it’s when the game is designed to generate and adapt quests itself. While this can provide some nice ‘side-action’ to a game, these often boil down to rather stagnant and repetitive actions. Procedurally generated quests can be a polite way of saying ‘artificial bloat’.

Think of the nemesis system in Shadow of Mordor. That was procedurally generated and while it was fun, it did get more than a little repetitive after a while. It certainly didn’t feel particularly bespoke.

So, what are they doing here? Well, rather than relying on this type of generated design, instead every single quest in Cyberpunk 2077 is being manually written.

“We’re making a big open world RPG of course. So that means that despite our quests being handcrafted, we tried to make a whole lot of them, so players can have fun in the game for many hours,”

What Does This Mean?

Well, with every quest being essentially ‘handwritten’ players should find that they are far more detailed, varied and overall provide a more enjoyable experience. They’ll feel less like a repetitive chore and more of a smooth transitional part of the overall story.

With Cyberpunk 2077 set to release on April 16th, 2020. If this isn’t on your ‘must-play’ list by now, then we’re not sure what else there could possibly be to change your mind at this point!

