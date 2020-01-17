Cyberpunk 2077 Will Not Launch Multiplayer until At Least 2022

Yesterday, we were hit by the bombshell news that CD Projekt Red was delaying the release of Cyberpunk 2077 until September. Given that the game was supposed to be releasing this April, it was clearly quite a significant delay. People have, however, mostly been taking this disappointing news in good spirits.

I mean, if CD Projekt Red is delaying a game, we know it’s only because they don’t think it’s ready!

In a report via Engadget, however, it seems that another aspect of the game is also getting pushed back. Specifically, the multiplayer game modes which will now not be released until at least 2022.

Cyberpunk 2077 Multiplayer

Clarifying the games development position following the delay, CD Projekt Red has said:

“Given the expected release of Cyberpunk 2077 in September, and frankly speaking of the series of events we expect to occur after that date, 2021 appears unlikely as a release date for the Cyberpunk multiplayer.”

Like the games launch delay, however, while 2022 sounds like a long way away, this probably isn’t overly bad news. Why? Well, Cyberpunk 2077 is going to be huge!

Taking Positives

When games are launched with separate online multiplayer modes, it can often divide the community as to which aspect they concentrate on first. Rockstar Games, to their credit, overcame this issue by delaying the online version of GTA V for a few months to allow people to not feel any need to ‘rush’ through the campaign.

We do know that, in terms of missions and exploration, Cyberpunk 2077 is going to be huge! Similar to The Witcher 3, you should easily be able to find yourself massively sidetracked on days worth of side-quests.

On top of all of this as well, people are undoubtedly far more interested in the main game. Yes, a multiplayer mode would be nice, but I think people would be willing to wait and would also place more emphasis on squeezing every drop out of the main game!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!