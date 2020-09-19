Cyberpunk 2077’s Story is Shorter Than The Witcher 3

Cyberpunk 2077 is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated gaming releases left for 2020 and, coming from CD Projekt Red, not only do we have a pretty firm belief that it’s going to be amazing, but in terms of the story and quests, we can also likely expect hundreds of hours of content to be available here.

In terms of the story mode itself, however, in a report via PCGamesN, CD Projekt Red has made a rather interesting disclosure about it. Specifically, that when compared to The Witcher 3, it’s going to be notably shorter.

Cyberpunk 2077

Now, while this might sound like bad news, there is actually a really solid logic behind this decision. Put simply, The Witcher 3 was an exceptionally long game and in fact, many people actually complained about this. More so though, a check of Steam stats shows that while a lot of people own the game, very few ever actually finished it. Even I’ll admit, while I beat the main game, I never got around to completing the ‘Blood and Wine’ expansion.

So, what CD Projekt Red is looking to do here is to still provide people with a substantial story mode, but being a little shorter, there’s actually a good chance you’ll be able to finish it before Christmas next-year!

“The main story run in Cyberpunk 2077 is slightly shorter than The Witcher 3. We got a lot of complaints about the Witcher 3’s main story just being too long, and looking at the metrics you see tremendous numbers of people played through that game really far, but never made it to the end.”

How Long Will It Take?

Statistics suggest that a casual playthrough of just the story mode of The Witcher 3 takes around 30-35 hours. As such, we can likely expect Cyberpunk 2077 to sit somewhere around the 25-30 hour mark. Given that The Witcher 3 offered around 400 hours of additional content, however, rest assured that Cyberpunk 2077 is (in a similar fashion) going to give you more than enough side-quests to ‘distract’ you along the way!

