D-Link Exo Smart Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router Series Now Available

802.11ac Wave 2 with McAfee Protection

D-Link is launching their new EXO Smart Mesh Wi-Fi router series. This initially comprises of three models: the AC1900 DIR-1960 EXO, AC2600 DIR-2660 EXO and AC3000 DIR-3060 EXO.

These units also feature McAfee security in the form of their Secure Home Platform and LiveSafe. The former bundled with a 5-year plan, while the latter is free for 2-years.

In addition to the protection suite, these Exo Smart Mesh Wi-Fi routers are also Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatible. So users can issue voice commands from anywhere within the house.

How Fast are These Routers?

To make it easy for users, D-Link named them after their total combined Wi-Fi speed. So the DIR-1960 EXO for example is up to 1900 Mbps, the DIR-2660 EXO up to 2553 Mbps, and the DIR-3060 EXO up to 3000 Mbps.

It uses the 802.11ac Wave 2 standard with MU-MIMO. Plus, it has four Gigabit LAN ports and one Gigabit WAN port for wired connectors at the rear.

How Much are These D-Link Exo Smart Mesh Routers?

The D-Link DIR-1960 EXO shows up on Price Spy starting at £110. Meanwhile, the DIR-2660 EXO starts at £118. Meanwhile, the DIR-3060 is not yet listed.