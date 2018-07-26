D-Link Launches Covr Whole Home Mesh WiFi System

New Home WiFi Mesh Solution from D-Link

D-Link has now launched their first mesh technology range product called Covr in the UK. This Dual-Band Whole Home Wi-Fi system provides high-speed Wi-Fi to meet the demands of the modern smart home. Furthermore, it seamlessly integrates with existing routers and the setup is easy even for beginners.

Featuring MU-MIMO technology for higher and more efficient throughput, two Covr Points eliminate frustrating Wi-Fi blackspots, providing AC1200 Wi-Fi for homes up to 465m2.

The Covr points are ideal for those wanting to enjoy somewhat demanding multimedia applications throughout the house, without loss of performance. Through its built-in SMart roaming technology, the Covr seamlessly connects to the strongest signal, as users move room to room. This is especially useful for those who watch streaming multimedia through tablets or phones.

If users require a wired connection, the Covr also comes with a pair of Gigabit LAN connectors. This would allow the use of Network Attached Storage (NAS), SmartTVs, as well as gaming consoles.

Setup is made easier by the plug-and-play design. Moreover, all users need is the MyDLink WiFi app to start using the home mesh WiFi system. Additionally, users can always expand if necessary by adding one more Covr point in the area. Mesh systems are completely scalable, so users can just keep on adding more.

How Much is the D-Link Covr Mesh WiFi System?

The D-Link Covr whole home Mesh WiFi system comes in a 3-pack (COVR-C1203) for £219.27 via Amazon.co.uk.