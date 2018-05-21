Dark Souls 2 Mod Allows For Real Offline Play

Dark Souls 2 Mod Is Released To Allow For True Offline Play

Dark Souls 2 is getting on a bit now. That doesn’t, however, mean that people still don’t care about it. Being literally days away from the launch of Dark Souls Remastered, you might at this point be expecting to hear news about its release. I know I can’t wait. It seems, however, that Dark Souls 2 might be getting a last hurrah from the modding community.

Until now, Dark Souls 2 has rather unfortunately been somewhat bogged down in a nearly always online system. Sure, you can play the game offline, but it isn’t simple. You either need to put Steam into offline mode or disable protocols. In brief, not exactly taxing, but a bit of a pain regardless. As such, Dark Souls 2 doesn’t strictly have a true offline mode.

A brand new mod has, however, been released which will allow players to play Dark Souls 2 offline with the simple click of the exe file.

Is Dark Souls 2 still worth playing?

As a massive fan of the Dark Souls series, I would argue that Dark Souls 2 is perhaps the best all-around game. Don’t get me wrong, the first will always have the softest spot in my heart. When compared to 3 though, I think Dark Souls 2 is the more complete game. In addition, the DLC, which can be accessed in the Scholar of the First Sin edition, is perhaps some of the best seen.

Therefore, if you were looking to try this game out, I would still very strongly recommend it to you and with the mod, you can now at least enjoy it entirely offline.

The mod can be downloaded directly from the link here.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Dark Souls? Are you looking forward to the remaster? – Let us know in the comments!