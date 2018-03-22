Dark Souls 3 Boss Had A Censored Asset That Explains A Lot

Dark Souls 3 Had A Censored Boss!

Somethings can easily be lost in translation when it comes from Asia to the West. It seems that gaming is no exception to such things, although I must say, even as a massive Dark Souls fan, I wasn’t expecting this.

One of the optional bosses from Dark Souls 3, Oceiros, has been discovered to have had an asset removed from the final cut and its one which explains a lot of questions surrounding him.

The lost baby!

To give a little backstory here, Oceiros is a boss within the game who attempted to turn himself into a dragon. As you can imagine, it didn’t go well. As part of it though, he had a small child that he vowed to protect. Now during the boss fight and starting intro, he refers to this child on several occasions. You ever hear its cries! Yet, you never see it! Well, it turns out that Baby Oceiros was actually deleted from the final cut.

As you can see in the above image, Oceiros holds his hands as if he is cradling a baby and in the original Alpha version he was. There was, however, a little smidgen of a problem. Halfway through the boss fight, as he enters stage two, he just happens to smash that hand, holding the baby, into the ground. This again explains why during the 2nd half the boss is constantly asking where his baby is.

Was it the right decision?

Yes and no. Of course, you cannot (or at least don’t want) a character depicting child cruelty or indeed murder. Without the child being seen though, it made Oceiros a confusing boss. Until I saw the above video, I had no idea that he was originally intended to hold a baby and now I’ve seen it, finally, I understand.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Dark Souls? Did you understand this boss before this video? – Let us know in the comments!

