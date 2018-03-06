Dark Souls Fan Finds Out Where We All Died

Dark Souls

Life is like Dark Souls as in only two things are certain, death and taxes. Having been a massive fan of the entire series I will happily admit I have died and died a lot playing them. Even our recent competition winner for Dark Souls 3 has been dying a lot, in the game that is.

For many, however, and myself included Dark Souls 1 is THE game in the series. I was of course therefore deliriously thrilled when I heard that the original game was getting remastered for the PC.

There are, however, still many hardcore fans of the original game and one such fan has dived into the game to try and create an accurate map of where we all died.

The map

In a report via PCGamesN, one Dark Souls fan has painstakingly created a map which intends to show the areas in which people died the most and in addition, where most people found it necessary to write a message. The entire map area in front of Guinevere must’ve been filled with messages saying ‘amazing chest ahead’.

Admittedly if you’re not familiar with Dark Souls or the map layout (which isn’t always logical) another user has given the areas in the image below so you can compare how you did with other people.

As you would imagine the most concentrated areas of Deaths are surrounding boss fights and for bosses such as a Gargoyles and Capra/Taurus Demon, these are obviously in confined areas and some of the games most notorious bosses.

PRAISE THE SUN!

Yes, a lot of messages surround the games unintended mascot, Solaire. It is, however, also fascinating to see that Sens Fortress, which is particularly the ‘gauntlet’ run of the game, has deaths everywhere.

Having seen this, I must confess I’m getting all excited again for the remaster. For me, Dark Souls 1 was the greatest game in the series and as long as the remastered issue corrects some of the problems the PC port had while updating the graphics, I’ll be happy.

What do you think? Did you play Dark Souls 1? Where did you die the most? Do you find the map as fascinating as I do? – Let us know in the comments!

