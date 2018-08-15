Dark Souls Nintendo Switch Release Is Finally Confirmed

Dark Souls Remastered Is Finally Coming To The Nintendo Switch

Dark Souls Remastered launched for the PC, Xbox One and PS4 in May. It was an unexpected release. Particularly given how FromSoftware had, pretty much, said that were finished with the Souls series. As part of the announcement though, it was also said that the Nintendo Switch would be getting a version of the game.

Fast forward to August and we still don’t have Dark Souls for the Switch. Well, in a report via Kotaku, Praise the Sun! We finally have our release date!

Praise The Sun!

Despite owning Dark Souls Remastered for the PC, I have been tempted to try it out for the Nintendo Switch. I like the idea of playing it in a portable form. More so though, I think I just want to get my hands on that fantastically awesome Solaire Amiibo. Even people who aren’t fans of the series will have to give this little guy some love!

When Is It Out?

Well, the good news is that we have a release date. The bad news is, it’s still months away!

Yes, Dark Souls Remastered will release on the Nintendo Switch on the 19th of October. 5 months after the initial release. Lord knows why the Switch version has taken this long, but hopefully, it will be worth it.

Based on the semi slap-dash appearance of the PC version though, I’m not getting my hopes up too high.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!