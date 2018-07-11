Dark Souls Re-Bricked in LEGO Worlds Amazing!

Dark Souls Re-Bricked

There’s a lot of work that goes into remastering a game. However, Martin Willingham has taken a completely different approach. He’s been busy rebuilding the world and gameplay of Dark Souls in Lego Worlds. What’s more impressive is that he’s literally been doing it brick by brick. I’m not sure he’s even been outside much recently, because this is not an easy task.

Lego Worlds?

It seems Lego Worlds didn’t get a lot of love from gamers. It’s a shame too, as some of the creations in the game so far have been truly staggering. With a sandbox mode and a very clever editor, you can create more dynamically than you can with something like Minecraft.

In an interview with PCGamesN Willingham said “my ambition is to build as much of Lordran as I can, where you can stand at the Undead Burg and look down at Firelink, or in Undead Parish and look down at Undead Burg. There’s something cool when I’m standing up there as a Lego knight, and it looks just like Dark Souls.”

Video

Willingham put his creativity into his latest YouTube video too. We love the Lego version of the games UI overlayed on it too, it really completes the picture. Even his rendering of the Firelink Shrine looks unmistakably Dark Souls.

Would You Play It?

This isn’t an official release, obviously. However, it looks like there’s a lot of love gone into it. I can’t wait to see him expand it further. Would you love to see a full version of this, perhaps even an official Lego game like this? Let us know!