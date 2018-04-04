Dark Souls Remastered Addresses Original Games Issues

Dark Souls Remastered Addresses Issues From The Original

It’s a little under two months now until Dark Souls Remastered lands on Xbox, PC, and PS4. The remaster has been a matter of some curiosity, particularly for big fans of the series such as myself. Dark Souls 1 is arguably the best game, but also the one with some of the biggest issues. Discounting Demon Souls, Dark Souls, when compared to the last release in the series, developed quite significantly.

With some early test builds being released though, it seems that the early indications for the game are promising. Reports suggest that a lot of the clunkiness from the original has either been improved or removed.

Clunkiness addressed or removed!

Firstly, addressing one of the major concerns, Blight town is apparently now entirely playable. For those unaware, Blight town was notorious for framerate issues, particularly on the PC where you could easily see single-digit results. In an area with a lot of nasty things trying to kill you and various tight spaces to maneuver, this wasn’t good. In a report via DSOGaming though, the area has seemingly now been fixed.

In addition, it would also appear that the Guardian reports that the original games unusual jump mechanic has been removed. It has since been replaced with the system used in 2 and 3. Now, jumping has always been a tricky thing in all Dark Souls games. Sometimes you can leap like an Olympian, other times you hop like Peppe Le Pew. In Dark Souls 1, however, the actual jump mechanism itself was weird. To jump, you had to run, release the run button, then quickly jab it. As you can imagine all this mostly led to was you jumping and falling to your death when all you did was accidentally let go of the run button.

Some mixed reports

Some users are suggesting that there are some frame drops in places. With it still being around 7 weeks until launch, I still have high hopes for this game. I’m looking forward to playing a fresh take on what is one of my most favorite games.

Dark Souls Remastered releases for PC, Xbox One and PS4 on May 24th.

What do you think? Excited for Dark Souls Remastered? – Let us know in the comments!