Dark Souls Remastered Graphic Options Revealed

Dark Souls Remastered PC Graphics Details Revealed

After Final Fantasy XV and Ni No Kuni 2 were released in February there is only one other game I am really looking forward to this year. Dark Souls Remastered. Like a broken record I must again profess my love for this gaming franchise. Having completed every game, several times, overall my favourite is the original.

This is a somewhat unusual opinion. Particularly given how poor the original PC release was. With the upcoming Remastered release though I am anxious to get back into the game.

I am preparing to die all over again!

As part of the hype building to the launch, From Software, in a report via PCGamesN, have released some of the graphical options available for the game. Specifically, they are concentrating on the PC release.

What do we know?

The graphical options are detailed as follows.

PC options – display:

Resolution – values vary depending on monitor

Frequency – depends on the monitor

Display mode – windowed, borderless, full screen

Vertical sync – on or off

PC options – quality:

Anti-aliasing – off, FXAA, FXAA high, temporal anti-aliasing

Motion blur – on or off

Depth of field – on or off

Ambient occlusion – on or off

In regards to the resolution, this is where things differ slightly. We know that the PS4 Pro version is going to have 4k graphical option. However, in that instance, they have upscaled accordingly. The PC release will have native 4K and as such, in direct comparison, should look better.

When is it out?

Dark Souls Remastered releases on PC and consoles on May 24th. I already have the date in my calendar and can’t wait to play this game again. I honestly would rate Dark Souls 1 as the best game in the series and if you are more familiar with the newer releases, this remaster is well worth a look.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Dark Souls? Looking forward to the remaster? – Let us know in the comments!