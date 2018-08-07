Dark Souls Remastered Mod Cranks The Brightness To 11

If there’s one thing about Dark Souls, it’s that it’s well… Dark. Part of the fun of the game is exploring many of the badly lit locations knowing full well that death is probably lurking just out of your dimly lit range. One modder, however, has created a pack for the game which manages to crank the brightness in the game to 11.

No, it’s nothing to do with adjusting the gamma in the settings either!

Lordran Never Looked So Beautiful!

Increasing the brightness is usually a good idea for those new to the game who don’t want to die too much. Then again, for the levels achieved in the mod, this is more just ‘Souls’ or possibly ‘Bright Souls’. Either way, the areas of Lordran have never looked so bright and cheery. The video of the mod in action below has even revealed some secrets even the most hardcore of souls players (including myself) never noticed.

Where Can I Download This?

One of these secrets can be noted in the video above at around the three-minute mark. Yes, that is Blight town. Pay particular attention to the wooden elevators in action. You can now make out that they are actually powered by a firedog walking in a hamster style wheel. With over 300 hours in Dark Souls, I never noticed that myself! That is possibly something to do with the fact that I try and get out of Blight Town as quickly as possible.

Well, unfortunately, you can’t. The creator though has said that the process was actually quite straight forward. They said that they: “removed DrawParam folder and modified RGB a bit”. Yep, that’s it!

In fairness, I have no idea how to do this, but the video does, if nothing else, give us a unique insight into what a nice place Lordran could be.

What do you think? Did you spot anything in the video you hadn’t noticed before? – Let us know in the comments!