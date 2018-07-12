Dark Souls Remastered New Patch Improves Cheat Protection

Dark Souls Remastered since it’s launch has been a somewhat polarising title amongst the fans. Some love it as a fresh take on the original classic. Others dislike it due to it’s over authentication of making it near broken in certain aspects. Well, for the PC version anyway.

Yes, Dark Souls Remastered has had a bit of a bumpy life, but for fans, there is some good and bad news. In a report via DSOGaming, a new patch has been released which promises to improve cheat detection in game.

The Good News!

Cheating is a bit of a problem in Dark Souls. As such, efforts to improve and fix it are great news for fans. Particularly those who enjoy the PvP combat. The full patch notes are as follows;

Fixed a bug in which The Four Kings are not displayed properly in The Abyss.

Fixed a bug in which the ending comes up in Kiln of the first flame without defeating the boss when you do specific moves before the boss area.

Corrected a bug in which player’s clear data is erroneous when the application is finished on specific conditions after defeating Gwyn, Lord of Cinder.

Fixed a bug in which messages are not displayed to other players on asynchronous online.

Fixed a bug in which session matching stops during online mode when the player fails to join the session where blocked players are playing.

Corrected a bug in which the number of Estus Flask possessions is not displayed properly when you return by Black Separation Crystal.

Improved the security against cheating during online multiplayer.

Fixed a bug in which players become invisible during online multiplayer.

The Bad News!

Dark Souls Remastered is still a bit of a mess if I’m honest. One of the biggest issues currently facing PC players is lag. For reasons that have yet to be determined, many users have experienced periodic graphical lag within the game. This usually lasts for no longer than half a second, but occurs quite frequently. Despite the game being produced by an optimisation specialist, this issue still seems to persist.

Is It Worth Buying?

As a massive fan of the series, I’m always going to be biased to recommend it to people. I love it and even the remaster, despite its flaws. For someone new to the series though, I would recommend starting with the 2nd game, Scholar of the First Sin. Overall, this seems to be the version that has the least problems. At least, in terms of gameplay and accessibility. Let’s call it the most ‘ user-friendly’ version in an inherently unfriendly game.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!