Dark Souls Remastered Receives a New Ultra HD Texture Pack

Dark Souls Remastered looks better than ever.

While the original Dark Souls came out in 2011, there’s a brand new remastered version out there that improves the game’s visuals quite a bit. However, the game’s textures might not be polished enough for some of you, in which case you might want to try out an HD Texture Pack. Fortunately for you, a modder named Evie Schwab has already released two versions of his Ultra HD Texture Pack for Dark Souls Remastered. The first variant came out in June, and it improved NMaps, Height Maps, and Albedo Textures. What’s interesting about these textures is that they were created using Native 4K without any upscaling.

The second version of the mod is here.

Now, Evie has unveiled a new version of this awesome mod. The fresh pack comprises more than 100 new high-quality textures, as well as new effects/textures for messages and summon signs. The modder also worked on retexturing Quelaag/Fair Lady, as well as the Estus Flask. Those of you who want to try out this mod yourself can download it right here. Before you do, however, you might want to have a look at the following screenshots. They might help you figure out if it’s worth installing or not.