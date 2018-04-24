Dark Souls Remastered WILL Be Discounted On PC

Dark Souls Remastered WILL be discount for prior owners of the PC version

When it became clear towards the end of the last year that a Dark Souls Remastered was on the way, I was thrilled. To chance to replay with updated graphics what I feel is the best game in the series was fantastic news. This was particularly given that we were told not to expect any further games in the series. Ok, so a remaster isn’t technically a new game, but you get the idea.

Following the report of the game, there were hopes that the remastered version may take owners of the original game on PC into consideration. We had, after all, seen PC owners get discounted or free copies of the Bioshock and Skyrim Remasters accordingly.

Therefore, when Bandai Namco announced that there would not be any discounts or giveaways, fans were disappointed. It seems, however, that there may have been a change of heart. From Software (the game’s developer) has revealed on their official Twitter feed that PC owners who have the original game will get a discount on the remaster.

Owners of the PC version of "Dark Souls Prepare to Die Edition" will be able to upgrade to "DARK SOULS REMASTERED" at a discounted price. Please feel free to take advantage of this campaign. pic.twitter.com/A3mEXG2tmi — FROMSOFTWARE (@fromsoftware_pr) April 24, 2018

How big a discount?

Although it is not confirmed yet, the official Japanese website seems to indicate that Dark Souls owners will get a 50% discount to ‘upgrade’ to the master.

It is also understood that the promotion will officially be made available on May 9th. Given that the game is not listed on Steam yet, it is likely that it will also be the official date of pre-ordering with the Steam page going live.

It does open the question as to how much the game is expected to retail for. That is an interesting point. If it retails for £30.00 (which seems logical based on the original currently being £19.99) then the upgrade will only cost you £15.00. For me, that’s a bargain.

What do you think? Happy with the deal? Do you think it should’ve been a free upgrade? In addition, will console owners feel left out? – Let us know in the comments!