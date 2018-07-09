Dark Souls Streamer Gets Incredibly Lucky… Then Dies!

Dark Souls is definitely a game that is pretty hard on you. Those new to the series quickly learn that you will die and die often. The game is not unfair, but it often punishes unwise actions. While playing the game, however, you will not often be granted a massive slice of luck.

In a live stream though, Jerma985 found that lady luck decided to kiss their brow with a massive slice of fortune. Like in Final Destiny though, it appears what was escaped was meant to be after all as the player is then given a dose of Dark Souls reality.

You Survived… You Died!

In the video you can watch below, they are currently attempting to beat the ‘Bed of Chaos’. In terms of Dark Souls bosses, this isn’t the hardest, but it does require a lot of finesse. While attempting one part of the ‘Bed of Chaos’ boss fight, the player gets swept off an edge by a branch seemingly to their death. This, incidentally, happens a lot in this boss fight! One handy remaining crop of land, however, came to their rescue.

This did, of course, create the problem of what to do next. After soaking in the sheer luck for a few seconds, the player attempts to get back to the boss fight. The Dark Souls cosmic balance, however, decides to kick in. The same branch that tried to get them in the first place promptly returns to finish the job it started earlier!

Well… That’s Dark Souls For You!

As above, Dark Souls isn’t a game that often gives you a second chance. This video is, therefore, both amazing that the player got this lucky, yet reassuring that it also decided that such luck was not allowed!

If you were ever considering playing Dark Souls, this video should be required viewing. It teaches you a lot about what the game thinks about you!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!