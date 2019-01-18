Dark Souls Trilogy Collector’s Edition Announced for £449

/ 48 mins ago

Only For Hardcore Dark Souls Fans

News surfaced last week of the Dark Souls Trilogy finally coming to Europe. Now Bandai Namco is announcing that aside from the regular £59 game, fans can also opt for the fully loaded Collector’s Edition.

The regular game already includes Dark Souls Remastered, Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin, Dark Souls III: The Fire Fades and all DLC contents for them. However, the Collector’s Edition throws in the following bonuses:

  • 34 x 16 x 27.5cm Elite Knight at the Bonfire Statue
  • 460-Page Dark Souls Trilogy Compendium
  • 6-CD Dark Souls Trilogy Soundtrack Package

Each statue is individually numbered to indicate the limited availability.

The Compendium is by Future Press and is a hardcover book containing plenty of details about the trilogy. This includes complete items, equipment, enemies, areas and NPC dialogues with illustrated maps of all areas. Plus, a bookmark ribbon and limited art prints. It is only available in English.

Where Can You Buy The Collector’s Edition?

The Collector’s Edition will launch on March 31st, 2019 and is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Although pre-orders were open at the time of writing this article, it appears that Bandai Namco has taken it down for now.

