Dark Souls Trilogy Is Finally Coming To Europe

Dark Souls Trilogy

In October last year, both the American and Japanese market were treated with the release of an official Dark Souls Trilogy. The game included all 3 releases of the game franchise including all of the associated DLC. For a Dark Souls fan like me, that’s pretty tempting (even though I already own all 3 games).

Sadly, to date, us here in Europe have (for reasons unknown) not been included in this release. The good news is, however, that due to a number of seemingly early retail announcements, the Dark Souls Trilogy is on the way!

How Much Is It?

Well, there we hit a bit of a stumbling block. it would appear that the full trilogy is going to see a retail price of around £60. For a game (ones that essentially a re-release of existing games), that’s rather expensive. I am, therefore, left curious as to whether you could individually purchase the games and save money…

Dark Souls Remastered – £18

DS 2 Scholar of the First Sin – £10

DS 3 The Fire Fades – £20

Yep, it’s doable!

What Do We Think?

As much as I might love to own this, anything more than £50 is just a straight rip off. Remember, all the versions I quoted prices from above include all of the DLC. You’re literally getting nothing from this box set (aside from some minor collectable stuff) that you didn’t from the individual games.

Perhaps it was best if this never came to Europe.

What do you think? Is this set good value? In addition, have you ever played any games in the series? – Let us know in the comments!