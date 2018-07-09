Darksiders 3 Release Date Revealed On Microsoft Store

We have known for quite a while now that Darksiders 3 was on the way. In fact, in terms of the game, plot, visuals and for a time a provisional release date. Well, provisional in the sense that a gaming website listed one. While it has turned out that the provisional date was wrong, we do now actually have a known release date.

Following a listing on the Microsoft Store Darksiders 3 is confirmed to release on August 27th. Yippee!

At Last, We Know!

It isn’t usual that we know so much about a game, but not an actual release date. We, therefore, may have our final piece of the gaming puzzle here. As part of the official store page, the following is the description of the game;

Return to an apocalyptic Earth in Darksiders III, a hack-n-slash Action Adventure where players assume the role of FURY in her quest to hunt down and dispose of the Seven Deadly Sins. The most unpredictable and enigmatic of the Four Horsemen, FURY must succeed where many have failed – to bring balance to the forces that now ravage Earth. Darksiders III is the long-anticipated, third chapter in the critically-acclaimed Darksiders franchise.

• Play as FURY – a mage who must rely on her whip and magic to restore the balance between good and evil on Earth!

• Harness FURY’s magic to unleash her various forms – each granting her access to new weapons, moves and traversal abilities.

• Explore an open-ended, living, free-form game world in which FURY moves back and forth between environments to uncover secrets while advancing the story.

• Defeat the Seven Deadly Sins and their servants who range from mystical creatures to degenerated beings.

• Sit in awe of Darksiders signature art style – expansive post-apocalyptic environments that take the player from the heights of heaven to the depths of hell, dilapidated by war and decay and overrun by nature.

What Do We Think?

Despite not perhaps being as popular as they deserve, the Darksiders games to date have been excellent. It’s that type of button mashing fun that can’t help but be great fun to play. While we do expect big things from the sequel, frankly all they need to give me is more of the same and I’ll be happy!

What do you think? Are you a fan of the Darksiders series? – Let us know in the comments!